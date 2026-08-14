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Interior designer arrested for allegedly pocketing client’s money in direct payment scheme

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The man, who will be charged on Aug 15, is believed to be involved in other cheating cases using a similar scheme, to which victims have lost more than $100,000.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the man used the money for gambling purposes.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

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Dilenjit Singh

  • A 51-year-old interior designer in Singapore was arrested for cheating a client by asking for direct payment and not delivering renovation services.
  • Victims have lost over $100,000 to similar ruses by the suspect, who used the money for gambling, according to police investigations.
  • Police advise the public to verify company credentials and avoid large upfront payments before work starts.

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SINGAPORE – A 51-year-old interior designer who allegedly tricked customers into paying him directly instead of making payment to his company has been arrested.

His schemes are believed to have led to losses of more than $100,000, said the police in a statement on Aug 14.

The suspect is set to be charged in court on Aug 15 with cheating. The offence carries a jail term of up to 10 years, and a fine or caning or both.

The police received a report on June 29 that the man had devised a scheme offering discounts on renovation services, if payment was made directly to him, rather than to the company’s account.

After collecting payment from a victim, the man failed to fulfil the renovation services. The victim then contacted the renovation company and was advised to lodge a police report, leading to the man’s arrest.

The man is believed to be involved in other cheating cases using a similar scheme, to which victims have lost more than $100,000.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the man used the money for gambling purposes.

“Members of the public are advised to exercise due diligence when engaging renovation companies or contractors,” said the police.

“Always verify the credentials of the company and its representative and avoid making large payments before work commences.”

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