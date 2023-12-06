CPF interest rates for Retirement, Special and MediSave accounts to go up to 4.08% in Q1 2024

SINGAPORE – The interest rate for the Special and MediSave Account (SMA) of Central Provident Fund members will increase to 4.08 per cent per annum, from 4.04 per cent, for the period from Jan 1 to March 31, 2024.

The interest rate for the Retirement Account (RA) will also increase to 4.08 per cent, from 4 per cent, for the same period.

The SMA rate hike is due to an increase in the 12-month average yield of 10-year Singapore Government Securities, which the SMA interest rate is pegged to, said the CPF Board, Housing Board and Health Ministry in a joint statement on Dec 6.

From 2024, the RA interest rate peg will be aligned to that of the SMA and computed quarterly instead of annually.

“This change will allow the RA interest rate to be more responsive to the prevailing interest rate environment,” said the statement.

The Ordinary Account (OA) interest rate will remain unchanged at 2.5 per cent for the same period.

“The Government will continue to ensure that the CPF interest rate pegs remain relevant in the prevailing operating environment while taking into consideration the longer-term outlook,” said the statement.

The Basic Healthcare Sum will be raised to $71,500, from $68,500, for CPF members under 65 years old from Jan 1. Those who are 66 and above in 2024 will see no change to their sum.