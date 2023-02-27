Interdisciplinary education key to developing green economy skills

What do actors Timothee Chalamet and Rooney Mara, model Christy Turlington, violinist Midori, Instagram chief executive Adam Mosseri and online marketplace Etsy’s co-founder Robert Kalin have in common?

Apart from appearing on who’s who lists of famous people, they all attended the New York University Gallatin School of Individualised Study, renowned among liberal arts colleges in the United States for allowing its students to design their own interdisciplinary degrees that meet their specific interests and career goals.

The school’s dean, Professor Victoria Rosner, is heartened to hear that the dons at Singapore Management University (SMU) studied the Gallatin model when planning its new College of Integrative Studies (CIS).

CIS, which will open in 2023, will allow students to pick from about 1,000 courses offered by the various schools in SMU.

In an interview with The Straits Times, Prof Rosner, herself an interdisciplinary scholar, said the flexibility given to Gallatin students to choose their own majors has resulted in some unusual degree combinations and majors.

They include mathematics and economics for international development, multimedia storytelling and computer science, public policy and colonial theory, the neuroscience of art and commoditisation of art, and happiness studies, to name a few.

However unusual the majors may be, Prof Rosner noted that the education at Gallatin has enabled students to access a range of jobs in the new economy. It has also allowed many to create their own “bespoke” careers.

More recently, many students have chosen to focus their majors on sustainability issues and gone on to become leaders in environmental action and awareness.

Q: It is unusual for universities to offer an individualised study programme, and it is often hard to find the right faculty for such an endeavour. Yet, Gallatin has been offering it for decades now. How exactly does it work?

A: In the first two years, Gallatin students are introduced to interdisciplinary learning and encouraged to explore a variety of courses, required and elective, both within and outside of Gallatin. They also have opportunities to get involved in the world beyond school through internships, cultural events, study-away programmes, and much more.

In addition to their Gallatin courses, every semester, students have thousands of courses to choose from across New York University, many taught by some of the country’s leading research scholars and teachers.

In their second year, students work with their advisers to develop their Gallatin concentration, a unique interdisciplinary programme of study, organised around a theme, a problem, or a set of related ideas they want to delve into. It could be the economics of international development, or multimedia storytelling, or neuroscience and art. They learn to take initiative, to solve problems, and to think critically about their world.

The Gallatin concentration culminates in each student’s colloquium, a conversation with faculty where students reflect on their concentration in relation to a list of works and synthesise their experiences. It is a great moment.

Q: Why does NYU believe it is important to offer students an individualised study programme?

A: During their time with us, we want to help our students figure out what is important to them. What motivates them? Who do they want to become? Figuring out what they want to study is a very good way of guiding students to reflect on these questions.