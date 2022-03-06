Interactive ST guide to help readers spot scams

SINGAPORE - Can you tell when something smells "phishy"?

Readers can now refer to an interactive "scam detector" guide produced by The Straits Times on how to spot tricks and tactics commonly used by fraudsters.

The guide zooms in on six common scams reported in Singapore, including job, e-commerce and phishing scams, as well as the tactics used by the conmen.

It also includes a quiz that takes readers through a number of scenarios drawn from real-life examples, and tests whether they can tell if these are likely to be scams.

The project, which is part of ST's Stop Scams initiative, hopes to offer readers a comprehensive guide on how they can protect themselves against the scourge.

Victims in Singapore lost at least $633.3 million to scams last year - almost 2.5 times the $268.4 million stolen by scammers the previous year.