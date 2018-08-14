Interactive chatbot among more ways to provide feedback

Government feedback unit Reach plans to offer more channels for Singaporeans to share their opinions on this year's National Day Rally, which is slated to take place on Sunday.

This includes Reach's new interactive chatbot on its website and Facebook page.

During the Rally, which will be held at the ITE College Central campus in Ang Mo Kio, Prime Mi-nister Lee Hsien Loong will outline the Government's priorities and upcoming plans.

Singaporeans who want to share their own ideas and give feedback on his speech can, for the first time this year, participate in a "virtual listening point" by engaging with an interactive chatbot on Reach's website and Facebook page.

A WhatsApp chat group will also be started by Reach and those who sign up to be in the group can exchange views with one another.

On top of such online engagements, two public forums co-chaired by several ministers - one in English and the other in Mandarin - will be held on Aug 21 and Sept 1, respectively.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong and Reach chairman Sam Tan will co-chair the English forum, while Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development Sun Xueling will front the Mandarin forum.

Dr Koh, and MPs such as Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC), Ms Rahayu Mahzam (Jurong GRC) and Mr Vikram Nair (Sembawang GRC), will also be on several radio programmes.

Reach will be holding a series of listening points, which are mobile and open-concept engagement booths, in the heartland and city centre, to give the public more ways to provide their feedback.

The public may also share their feedback via Facebook, Twitter, SMS, toll-free calls, e-mail and mail. Reach's feedback exercise will run from Sunday to Sept 8.

For more information, go to www.reach.gov.sg/nationaldayrally2018