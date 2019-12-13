Interactive art to light up Gardens by the Bay

The magical sight of 334 large inflated egg-shaped lights floating on Dragonfly Lake at Gardens by the Bay will surely enthral passers-by and it is easy to see why.

When people touch the oval structures perched on the lake's boardwalk, the lights change colours and each egg emits a musical note depending on its colour.

The floating eggs - a work titled Autonomous Resonating Life On The Water And Resonating Trees - are among seven interactive exhibits at Gardens by the Bay's new art exhibition #futuretogether.

The temporary exhibition, launched in conjunction with the Singapore bicentennial, includes both outdoor and indoor elements.

Another outdoor exhibit is at the lattice structure beside the Floral Fantasy attraction. At dusk, a blooming sea of flowers is projected onto the lattice. When people stand nearby, more projected flowers will begin to bloom around them.

The exhibits at Dragonfly Lake and the lattice will be open to the public from Sunday. The rest of the exhibition will open on Jan 16 and run until March 15.

Entry to the outdoor exhibits is free, while entry to the indoor section of the exhibition is free for Singapore residents and costs $10 for non-residents.

Indoor installations include Animals Of Flowers, Symbiotic Lives, an interactive digital installation of projected animals made of flowers. When visitors touch the animals, the petals scatter, causing the animals to disintegrate slowly and form again elsewhere.

Another indoor exhibit is called Flowers Bloom In An Infinite Universe Inside A Teacup. Designed to look like a tea room, each visitor is seated and a cup of tea is poured in front of them. Projected flowers bloom within each teacup and disperse when the cup is moved.

The room can accommodate 32 visitors at a time and entry costs $3 for Singaporeans and $7 for foreigners. This is separate from the exhibition's entrance ticket.

ABOUT THE EXHIBITION

• #futuretogether's outdoor exhibits will be officially open from Sunday to March 15, from 7pm to 12am daily • Indoor exhibits will be open from Jan 16 to March 15, from 9am to 9pm daily • Advance tickets to the indoor exhibits can be booked online from Sunday at gardensbythebay.com.sg

Gardens by the Bay chief executive Felix Loh said the exhibition celebrates a special year in Singapore's history.

"It is an honour for Gardens by the Bay to be the place where Singaporeans cap off the bicentennial with a magical light and sound experience," he added.

The exhibition is jointly presented by Gardens by the Bay and global investment firm GIC, with artworks produced by teamLab.