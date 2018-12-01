Inter-Religious Organisation gets new patron

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong is now the patron of the Inter-Religious Organisation, Singapore (IRO), the Republic's multi-faith organisation dedicated to promoting religious harmony.

He succeeds the late S R Nathan, Singapore's former president, who was the patron from 2012 to 2016. The organisation's first patron was British commissioner-general for South-east Asia Malcolm MacDonald, who served from 1949 to 1955.

ESM Goh said in a statement: "Religious harmony is a key pillar of Singapore's peace and prosperity. I am pleased to accept the invitation to be the Patron of the Inter-Religious Organisation, which plays an important role in promoting and maintaining religious harmony in Singapore. I look forward to working with the IRO and its member faiths to further this cause."

At a reception held at the Harmony in Diversity Gallery in the Ministry of National Development Building yesterday, IRO president Ben J. Benjamin thanked Mr Goh for agreeing to take on the role. He said: "The IRO is deeply honoured to have ESM Goh as our patron. ESM Goh's outstanding reputation as a respected and loved leader is a tremendous asset to our organisation and will boost our efforts to build trust and friendships across different religions in Singapore."