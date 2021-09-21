Intelligent service robots rolled out to transform service industry amid pandemic

SINGAPORE - A white robot is on a grab-and-go mission in a shopping mall. Loaded with meal packages on its trays, it stops at another eatery to collect food before zooming off to a central pick-up station used by delivery riders.

This could be what the future of the service industry looks like with new robots on the market, with a partnership between SoftBank Robotics Group (SBRG) and Keenon Robotics announced on Tuesday (Sept 21).

SBRG is a Japanese robotics solutions firm that has robots in use in more than 70 countries. Shanghai-based Keenon focuses on indoor intelligent service robots.

They are launching a robot called Keenbot. Armed with trays, it can serve food in restaurants or transport orders from stores to a collection point to help riders speed up deliveries.

A trial in a mall by Grab Singapore found that food delivery time could be cut by five to 15 minutes. Mr Yee Wee Tang, its managing director, said on Tuesday: "It has not just improved customer experience but has also allowed our riders to deliver more food and spend less time waiting and walking around the mall."

The company will introduce the service robots in its GrabKitchen in Hillview, a cloud kitchen that houses more than 20 food and beverage brands.

Mr Kenichi Yoshida, chief business officer of SBRG, said the pandemic has accelerated a long-needed digitalisation in order to respond to new needs.

"Non-human interaction is the immediate need for the service industry right now. Covid-19 is a big driver for the digital transformation of the industry," he added.

Tung Lok Group, which owns and manages more than 35 restaurants in Asia, is keen to tap the new tech. Mr Andrew Tjioe, president and chief executive, said: "Most of our restaurants are full-service restaurants and, at Tung Lok, we take service very seriously. We do not expect these robots to replace the human element... but rather, we hope for these robots to further complement and enhance our service efficiency."

SBRG noted that the partnership with Keenon is in line with Singapore's vision of becoming a Smart Nation. The service robots could be deployed to hawker centres to make it easier for diners to comply with the recently enforced tray return policy.