Sindhis have brought people here closer: PM

Singapore's Sindhi community has been exemplary in making efforts to integrate into local society even as it preserves its distinct identity and culture, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

"Your efforts have enlarged our common spaces, built bridges, and brought Singaporeans closer together," he added.

Speaking at the 100th anniversary celebration of the Singapore Sindhi Association, PM Lee noted its members have volunteered at nursing homes, organised blood donation drives, and even set up pro bono legal clinics for needy Singaporeans.

The Sindhi community originates from Sindh, located in present-day Pakistan. There are around 7,000 Sindhis here.