Integrated Shield Plan now covers Covid-19 vaccine complications that lead to hospitalisation

SINGAPORE - All seven Integrated Shield Plan (IP) insurers are extending coverage to Covid-19 vaccination complications that result in hospitalisation.

This will apply to all IP policyholders who receive Covid-19 vaccines approved by the Health Sciences Authority and are vaccinated in Singapore, the Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA Singapore) said on Monday (Jan 25).

The special coverage will last till Dec 31, 2021.

"Extensions to the duration of coverage will be considered in the later part of the year after monitoring the evolving situation," said the association.

It added that the extended coverage is "in support of the nation's measures to protect the community and enable Singapore's return to normalcy".

Mr Khor Hock Seng, president of LIA Singapore, said: "The life insurance industry is in full support of the Government's efforts to encourage as many Singaporeans as possible to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

"This proactive commitment from our members will give Singaporeans peace of mind that any adverse effects from the vaccine resulting in hospitalisation will be covered."

Policyholders with further questions are encouraged to contact their insurance representative or insurer.

The current IP insurers are AIA, Aviva, AXA, Great Eastern Life, NTUC Income, Prudential and Raffles Health Insurance.