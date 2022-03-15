Birthing traditions, making kueh and getai: Intangible cultural heritage practised in Singapore

Public feedback will be sought later this year on Singapore's second nomination for inscription on Unesco's intangible cultural heritage list. Here are 10 elements that have made the National Heritage Board's shortlist for nomination.

1. Birthing traditions

• Each racial community has its own set of customs and practices that mainly revolve around helping mothers stay healthy before and after childbirth.

• Chinese, Malay and Indian communities in Singapore typically observe a confinement period after birth, where the mother is not allowed to leave home, to prevent her or the baby from contracting infectious diseases.

• Other postnatal practices include the use of a bengkung traditional wrap, and a special diet for the mother.

2. Dikir barat