Insurance policyholders can get more time to pay premiums

Policyholders feeling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic now have more time to pay their premiums, with the extension of relief measures by the insurance industry.

The Life Insurance Association, Singapore (LIA Singapore) announced yesterday a second deferred premium payment (DPP) window for new applications from policyholders whose premium due date or policy renewal date falls on or between Oct 1 this year and March 31 next year.

Policyholders who are not already on DPP can apply to their respective life insurers for a premium deferment of up to six months.

This comes as the first DPP window - allowing policyholders to defer their premium payments for up to six months - closes on Sept 30.

Policyholders on DPP who remain unable to pay the deferred premiums in full at the end of their deferment period should approach their respective life insurers to find out about the available options, said the LIA.

These options may include an extension of the policyholder's DPP by three months and a three-month instalment payment plan.

Meanwhile, the General Insurance Association of Singapore said policyholders have until Dec 31 next year to apply to their insurers for flexible premium instalment payment plans while maintaining their insurance protection for the paid-up period.

Monetary Authority of Singapore deputy managing director Ong Chong Tee said: "MAS welcomes the measures from the insurance industry to provide continued support to policyholders facing financial difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. These measures will enable affected policyholders to maintain their policies, or to consider alternate insurance coverage. Policyholders who face financial difficulties are encouraged to speak to their insurers or financial advisory representatives to discuss available options."

Wong Shiying