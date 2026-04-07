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Insurance agent who allegedly pocketed premium payments to be charged in court on April 8

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The 41-year-old man is expected to be charged in court on April 8 with the offence of criminal breach of trust as an agent.

The 41-year-old man is expected to be charged in court with the offence of criminal breach of trust as an agent.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

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Sherlyn Sim

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SINGAPORE – An insurance agent allegedly put a woman under a corporate hospital plan without her knowledge, even though she did not work for that company.

The man then allegedly pocketed the premium payments made by the victim. As a result, the insurance company did not honour a claim submitted by the victim for her medical bills.

The 41-year-old man is expected to be charged in court on April 8 with the offence of criminal breach of trust as an agent, the police said in a statement on April 7.

The incident came to light when officers from Bedok Police Division received a police report on Sept 17, 2025, from a victim who was unable to make a claim on her personal insurance policy for outstanding medical bills amounting to $56,444.51.

This was despite making premium payments to an insurance agent.

Through investigations, officers established that the man had allegedly failed to secure a personal insurance policy for the victim.

Instead, he allegedly resorted to actions that eventually led to the victim’s claim being rejected.

If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to 20 years and fined.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.