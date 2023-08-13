Institute of Mental Health programme helps long-term patients improve, reintegrate into society

SINGAPORE - Though he now appears to be jovial and extroverted, mental illness has caused RZ great suffering.

Diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2013 and obsessive compulsive disorder in 2014, the 40-year-old man - who did not wish to give his real name - called the Institute of Mental Health home until July.

He was one of around 1,000 long-stay patients at the IMH - patients who have stayed there for at least one year and have exhausted all possible discharge options.

RZ spent nearly 2.5 years in the long-stay ward, starting February 2021.

But after taking part in a programme by the institution to rehabilitate long-stayers and prepare them for life outside its walls, RZ is among 140 patients who have been discharged into the community and now have a chance to rebuild their life.

He is staying at a step-down facility in the community, and works as a part-time cleaner.

The rehabilitation programme helps patients to take on employment and rebuild their abilities to live life independently.

The sudden descent

RZ’s mind became fractured without warning after an overseas religious mission in 2013. He was 30 years old at the time.

The devout Christian enjoyed going to church on weekends and found joy in reading and music.

Then, he became a shadow of his former self.

He started behaving erratically, withdrawing from people and sleeping throughout the day.

His younger sister, who only wanted to be known as WQ, 37, said: “He was hunched over, walking in and out of the toilet and wincing his face… I had not seen him like that before, so I knew something was wrong. He wouldn’t respond to us, it was like he was in his own world,” she said.

Recalling his frazzled state of mind then, RZ said: “I remember trying to play with the lights using my eyes and trying to put the lights together… I also thought that my shower head was a cobra, and it felt like I was in a demonic realm.”

He was first admitted to IMH in 2013 after he started throwing things at the TV.

Following that period, RZ was in and out of the mental institution for months at a time as an acute patient.

Acute care is provided when a patient is treated for a brief but severe episode of illness.

This was partly because he had trouble complying with his medication regime, which led him to relapse.

“One day I had the flu, and I was so paranoid that every two steps I took, I used antibacterial wipes to clean the floor,” said RZ.

He also described feeling an irresistible urge to push someone in public, and had police and security called on him on multiple occasions. He would also throw his personal items such as keys, wallet and mobile phone into lagoons and over MRT tracks, and was unable to explain why he did so.