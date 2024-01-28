Inspired by her mother’s birth story, she wrote a book about inter-racial adoptions in S’pore

SINGAPORE – Mrs Jane Devasahayam, 85, was just a four-day-old baby when she was given up for adoption by a Chinese widower.

Her biological mother had died giving birth to her.

Born to a Chinese farmer and his wife in Johor, she said: “It’s like I brought bad luck to my family... there was also no one to look after me.”

It did not help that she was born in the Year of the Tiger, and some Chinese believe that girls born under this zodiac sign have fierce temperaments and will bring bad luck to their family, she said.

In primary school, her teachers told her she is Chinese, and not Indian.

She said: “I went to ask my (adoptive) mum why I was so fair. She said jokingly that I fell into a pot of milk as a baby and that is why I’m so fair.”

Her adoptive mother, who worked as a mid-wife, later told her the truth that she was adopted. Her adoptive parents have a biological son who is nine years older than her.

Mrs Devasahayam said she did not mind the fact that she was adopted, adding that her adoptive mother loved her dearly.

Decades later, her origin story piqued her own daughter’s interest in the practice of inter-racial adoptions, which was common in the past.

Her daughter, Dr Theresa Devasahayam, a part-time sociology lecturer at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, wrote a book on the topic which was published in December 2023.

The book, titled Little Drops: Cherished Children Of Singapore’s Past, tells the stories of 15 people, who are mostly Chinese girls adopted by a family of another race, in pre-independence Singapore.

They include lawyer and women’s rights activist Anamah Tan, who is a founder member of the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations. She was also a member of the United Nations’ Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women.

Dr Tan, who turns 84 in 2024, was born into a Chinese family, but she was adopted by a Ceylonese Tamil family.