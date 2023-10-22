Insensitive ads describing maids as ‘good value for money’, ‘affordable’ are back

SINGAPORE – They jostle for customers with promises of “good value for money” and “affordable” in notices they place on their shop windows, but the items on sale are not goods.

Instead, three dozen or so maid agencies at Bukit Timah Shopping Centre are peddling migrant workers.

At the adjacent Beauty World Plaza, Hope Recruitment has domestic workers from Myanmar who “are known for their affordability and simplicity”. Those from north-east India are “affordable”.

When contacted later by The Straits Times, the maid agency’s key appointment holder, who wished to be known only as Mr Tan, acknowledged that the statements were disrespectful.

“We recently took ownership of Hope Recruitment in January and were not aware about the marketing information put out by the previous owner. These statements have since been removed,” he added.