Innovation amid tradition: How Chinatown merchants move with the times

SINGAPORE – A small sales innovation did big wonders for a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) business.

Teck Soon Medical Hall decided in 1982 to display its Chinese medicinal herbs at its storefront, instead of keeping them in drawers at the back of the shop, as was the practice in years past.

“Sales shot up by 30 per cent because our customers could see the quality of the herbs,” said Mr Chow Khai Shui, a 64-year-old TCM practitioner who runs the shop in South Bridge Road and three branches in Chinatown.

“Of course, many others in the trade soon followed the same practice.”

According to Mr Chow, a second-generation owner, his business also pioneered pre-packed packages of herbs for different needs and ailments.

Teck Soon Medical Hall is among at least 20 old shops in Chinatown that are part of a two-year study by a group of five researchers to trace the histories of the shops.

Titled Small Businesses And Shops Of Chinatown, 1819-1980s, the project examines how the businesses coped between the 1960s and 1990s when Chinatown changed dramatically due to urban renewal, amid the development of shopping centres and public housing estates.

It has been awarded a heritage research grant by the National Heritage Board. The team, led by Dr Seng Guo Quan from the National University of Singapore’s history department, also plan to write a book at the end of the study.

While they are at the halfway mark of the project, one common theme has already stood out.

“It’s innovation – learning and adapting to new trends and making use of opportunities,” said Dr Loh Kah Seng, a historian involved in the project.

The 52-year-old director of research consultancy Chronicles Research and Education added: “We wish to find out how shopkeepers found new opportunities, niches and strategies to sustain and develop their businesses. This will allow us to acknowledge their contributions to the remaking and conservation of Chinatown.”

Ms Lynn Wong, 35, director of heritage consultancy Bridging Generations and another researcher on the project, said: “Unlike the usual view of traditional shops being old-school and backward, they are the forerunners in their industry, introducing concepts that have become the norm today and working closely with the community to meet new needs.”

Six years after Teck Soon Medical Hall was founded by Mr Chow’s father, Mr Chow Chee Yik, in Sago Street in 1963, the place was earmarked for clearance as part of urban redevelopment. It relocated to different areas in Chinatown before coming to its current premises in 2000.