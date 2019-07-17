Inmates chip in to pack NDP funpacks

The daily activity time in jail for John (not his real name) is precious because that is when the 34-year-old is usually allowed to enjoy leisure activities, such as watching television or exercising.

But for the past three weeks, John, who cannot be identified, has voluntarily sacrificed the time to assemble funpacks for the National Day Parade (NDP) on Aug 9, along with 29 other inmates.

They are working to pack 50,000 funpacks by the end of this month, and are clocking six hours a day to hit the target.

The decision to volunteer was an easy one for John, who is determined to make a positive contribution while serving the sentence he received in January for drug offences.

"I am a Singaporean, and it is really a chance for me to get involved in NDP because my closest involvement was just watching it on television," said John at a media briefing yesterday. "This time around, I get to actually contribute to it... and be part of the parade."

The packing is part of a project to provide Changi Prison inmates with an opportunity to contribute back to society. The Reach Out project is a collaboration among the NDP 2019 Celebration Outreach Committee, Yellow Ribbon Project and Very Special Arts (VSA) Singapore, a non-profit organisation for people with disabilities.

It is the first time in 10 years that inmates are involved in the packing.

About 100 inmates had volunteered to pack the bags, but only 30 were selected due to space constraints of the room that the inmates have to work in.

The 50,000 packs, some of which would be distributed at the National Day Parade, will each include a greeting card designed by seven VSA students, who have been diagnosed with either autism or Down syndrome.

The cards come in seven designs, and each features a wish for Singapore's birthday from a Changi Prison inmate.

The students were mentored by artist Barry Yeow, a former offender. He had the students draw what Singapore meant to them.

Lieutenant-Colonel (NS) Hoe Kok Wei, chairman of this year's NDP Celebration Outreach Committee, said the team wanted to involve inmates to promote the message of inclusiveness.

He said: "From the perspective of the committee, we... (use) the opportunity to ensure that the celebration is not confined to the mainstream, and that every Singaporean has a stake in this celebration."

One of the artists, Mr Kenneth Lee, a 27-year-old VSA student who has autism, drew a card that featured people of various ethnicities and cultures against a backdrop of the Singapore flag, as a representation of the society here.

Mr Lee, who works in housekeeping in a hotel, said: "It was a good experience to draw for the NDP. I felt proud and was overwhelmed."