Inmate who left school 15 years ago now among top N-level scorers in prison

SINGAPORE – Four N-level distinctions and an A1 for mathematics made Nabil (not his real name) one of two top scorers in his cohort of 47 in Prison School this year.

The 30-year-old, who is serving a sentence of five years and eight months – his second – left school 15 years ago and spent his 20s behind bars, jailed for drug-related offences such as drug consumption and trafficking.

He is slated to be released in 2025.

After realising that studying could transform his life and help him break free from the cycle of drug use, Nabil enrolled in Prison School.

Nabil took English, maths, combined science (physics and biology), principles of accounts and Malay.

Thirteen out of 14 inmate candidates who took the GCE Normal (Academic) level exams in 2023 received their certificate, as did 32 out of 33 who took the GCE Normal (Technical) level exams, the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) said on Dec 19.

The GCE Normal (A) level certificate is awarded to candidates who obtain at least a Grade 5 or better in at least one N(A) subject.

The GCE Normal (T) level certificate is awarded to candidates who obtain at least a Grade D or better in at least one N(T) subject.

Ten of the N(A) inmate candidates and 26 of the N(T) candidates passed English, maths and one other subject, qualifying them for Institute of Technical Education courses.

Each year, more than 450 inmates further their education in SPS, which runs academic classes of various levels, including literacy and numeracy courses, GCE N(T), N(A), Ordinary and Advanced levels.

Nabil, who said he has been playful since young, felt that his parents have lost trust in him after he was jailed twice.

He hopes to regain their trust and make them proud through his achievements in SPS.

He enjoyed maths lessons the most, and will be studying for his O levels in 2024.

“When I am released, I want to work towards a better future,” he said, adding that he hopes to complete his A-level exams before his release and pursue a degree after that.