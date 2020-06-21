Inmate in prison for overstaying when he tested positive

The 21-year-old prison inmate who was reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday had been sentenced on June 12 for overstaying.

Giving more information on the Sri Lankan man, the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) yesterday said the man arrived here on Jan 10.

He was admitted to Changi Prison Complex on June 6 as a remand prisoner and sentenced via videoconferencing on June 12 to four weeks' jail and three strokes of the cane for overstaying.

SPS said the man tested negative at the point of admission and has been asymptomatic since. He was detected to be Covid-19-positive on June 18 while still separated from other inmates. As the inmate has remained asymptomatic, he currently does not require medication or treatment, SPS said.

Two other inmates admitted on the same day as the 21-year-old have tested negative for Covid-19. SPS said these two would be tested again before they are allowed to join the general inmate population.

The inmate who tested positive for Covid-19 will undergo a medical review to assess if he is medically fit, and has recovered from the infection, before he is caned.

