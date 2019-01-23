Injured actor Aloysius Pang's condition has worsened, now in ICU: Mindef

SINGAPORE - Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang Wei Chong, who was seriously injured during an overseas military exercise in New Zealand last Saturday (Jan 19), required additional surgery after his condition worsened.

In an update on Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said Corporal First Class (NS) Pang's condition is critical and he is in the intensive care unit.

His surgery was completed on Tuesday at 11.54pm (Singapore time) and it was his third after he was taken to Waikato Hospital in Hamilton, south of Auckland.

CFC (NS) Pang, an armament technician from the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF's) 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery, had been taking part in Exercise Thunder Warrior at the Waiouru training area in New Zealand.

The 28-year-old had sustained injuries to his chest and abdominal areas while repairing a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer, Mindef said previously.

He underwent abdominal surgery at Waikato Hospital on Saturday evening and a follow-up relook operation was completed successfully at 11am on Monday.

Mindef said that Tan Tock Seng Hospital's chief of trauma and acute care surgery, Dr Teo Li Tserng, has been working with the New Zealand medical team to provide the best care for CFC (NS) Pang since arriving in New Zealand on Jan 22 morning.

Mindef and the SAF said they will continue to provide support to CFC (NS) Pang's family, who have flown to New Zealand to be with him.

Exercise Thunder Warrior is an annual artillery live-firing exercise that has been conducted by Singapore and New Zealand since 1997.

This year's exercise, which began on Jan 5 involving over 500 personnel, ends on Feb 2.

Pang, who is currently managed by talent agency NoonTalk Media, is a freelance actor who has worked on Mediacorp projects.

He had been due to start shooting Channel 8 romantic drama My One In A Million next month after Chinese New Year but Mediacorp said on Monday that the role will now be recast to allow him to focus on his recovery. He was slated to be the male lead alongside Carrie Wong and James Seah.

Pang kicked off his acting career at the age of nine and took a break when he was 14. He returned to acting when he was 22 years old.

He was named one of the top 10 most popular male artists at the 2016 Star Awards, and clinched the Best Newcomer Award at the 2015 Star Awards.

The actor had posted on Facebook on Jan 5 about his upcoming reservist duties: "Off to serve our country. Back at the end of the month! May not be able to post much when I'm there," adding "wait for my return" in Chinese.