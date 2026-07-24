The Mother Load Podcast
Injecting yourself in the bathroom and smiling through work: The reality of IVF while at work
Synopsis: Join us for a five-part series on working motherhood from July 3-31 with episodes out every Friday.
This episode explores the difficult journey some women take to become mothers.
Around one in six couples in Singapore experience infertility, yet many endure the physical and emotional toll of fertility treatment in silence while juggling work, medical appointments and the uncertainty of what comes next.
Host Vanessa Chelvan speaks with Divya Menon, director of Fertility Support SG, who is still navigating her own in vitro fertilisation (IVF) journey after multiple treatment cycles and a recent miscarriage, and Elisha Tushara, a Straits Times journalist whose daughter was conceived after years of fertility treatment and losses.
They discuss the grief of failed cycles and miscarriages, the burden of balancing treatment with work, the financial cost of trying to conceive, and why workplaces - and society - need to better support those navigating infertility.
Highlights (click/tap above):
5:05 Emotional, mental and physical toll of fertility treatment
8:31 Dealing with the grief of loss
10:58 ‘I’m going to give it everything I have, even if the money goes’
12:54 Why many choose to go through fertility treatment in silence
15:23 The misconception that infertility is a woman’s problem
18:53 The two-week wait
22:51 77% of women see trade-off between IVF and career
28:29 Does miscarriage equate failure?
35:45 The costs of fertility treatment
39:19 The Government should do more to help couples
41:04 Creating a supportive workplace
Resources:
Fertility Support SG: https://fertilitysupport.sg/
Fertility Support SG’s Workplace Guide: https://fertilitysupport.sg/infertility-in-the-workplace/
Host: Vanessa Chelvan (vpchelvan@sph.com.sg)
Read Vanessa’s articles: https://str.sg/gr5Z
Follow Vanessa on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/jHdJ
Produced and edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Executive producers: Ernest Luis & Elizabeth Law
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