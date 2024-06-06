Initiatives to reduce air-con energy usage to be trialled at South Beach Tower: BCA

SINGAPORE – A water-repellent coating for air-conditioners’ cooling coils which could help to reduce energy consumption will be trialled at South Beach Tower, a hotel, office and residential complex in Beach Road.

It is one of two initiatives that aim to reduce the energy usage of air-cons in offices and hotels which will be piloted at the building, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said on June 6.

The projects were awarded about $1.2 million in grants under BCA’s Green Buildings Innovation Cluster 2.0 programme, a research, development and demonstration programme for energy-efficient technologies and innovations.

Air-conditioning can account for about half of total energy usage in such buildings, and the authority is supporting research and innovation solutions that enhance the efficiency of cooling, it added.

On the water-repellent coating, BCA said a typical coil in an air handling unit – a large commercial air-con – cools air in a way that results in water condensation on its surface.

As existing materials for cooling coils are hydrophilic – meaning that they attract water – the condensed water forms a thick and continuous layer that covers the coil’s surface.

This leads to the cooling coils being less efficient, as well as dust accumulation and micro-organism growth, affecting the quality of cooled air and increasing maintenance cost.

A water-repellent material would improve the coil’s heat transfer efficiency, and can be easily implemented for existing and new equipment, said the authority.

The coating will be tried out at the office premises of South Beach Consortium and OCBC Property Services in South Beach Tower.

Research was conducted by NTU, air-conditioning contractor Powen Engineering, South Beach Consortium and OCBC Property Services.

In response to queries, an NTU spokesman said past efforts to employ such coatings on aluminium alloys and copper – common materials used in cooling coils – had failed to repel water droplets.

The coating that was developed had the correct micro- and nanostructures to repel water.

With the coating, BCA expects energy consumption of an air handling unit to be reduced by more than 30 per cent, and energy use of a chiller – which produces chilled water for the air handling unit – to be decreased by 12 per cent.