Initiatives featured in ST Causes Week find more people approaching them to volunteer

SINGAPORE - The Play for Good band comprises amateur musicians who perform old tunes for the elderly at nursing homes, to give the residents a sense of nostalgia and put a smile on their faces.

Several singers and musicians interested to help out approached the band after it was featured in The Straits Times Causes Week last December, said Mr Jeremy Sun, 54, who founded the band.

He added that scheduling performances is now easier as there are two percussionists who can cover for each other, and several singers who can rotate, if any of them are unable to attend a session.

The band has been providing the free service since 2015.

"About seven or eight of them came to see our sessions and rehearsals, and four of them have stayed since," he added.

The group now has 16 members.

Mr Sun started the band through word of mouth after he realised through research for a work project that many elderly people feel lonely and neglected by society.

He felt that music would be a great way to connect with the senior citizens as it is emotionally engaging and therapeutic.

The band plays about once a month on weekends, and has received more interest from the homes as well since the article.

Mr Sun said: "One society asked us (after the article) if we could hold an open mike session for the elderly, and we gave it a try. Response was very good, and some of the elderly patients will be performing at an upcoming family day event."

The group is also hoping to build an app to link up bands and nursing homes, said Mr Sun.

"Nursing homes could put up time slots on the app and bands can then choose when they would be available to perform," he added.

Besides Play for Good, Bright Vision Hospital's pop-up salon said it has had more people join its cause since being featured in ST last December.

The salon provides grooming services such as haircuts, manicures and pedicures for patients at the facility in Hougang.

The hospital's community relations manager Nina Wong said 15 new volunteers have offered their hairdressing skills since the article was published.

The pool of volunteers was about 30 last year.

The Causes Week campaign helped create awareness of the pop-up salon, said Ms Wong.

"We are very appreciative to receive support from our volunteers and are motivated to expand our patients' activities further."

Causes Week returns this year for the eighth time, from Dec 16 onwards.

Anyone with a story or cause to share for the betterment of society can write in by Dec 13 to be featured in The Straits Times.