Infrastructure of trust key to addressing public wariness towards institutions: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE - The Internet does not always bring out the best in people or help with building trust.

Across the globe, trust in almost all institutions – governments, the media and corporations, among others – has fallen, said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo on Tuesday.

In her opening speech at the one-day Asia Future Summit at Raffles City Convention Centre, which is organised by The Straits Times and has OCBC Bank as its main sponsor, Mrs Teo added that misinformation amid the pandemic has only eroded trust further.

“If we, as a society, cannot agree on a bare minimum of common, shared facts, policymaking will be impossible.

“This infrastructure of trust is vital to public discourse and proper debates on issues that matter,” she said.

Mrs Teo cited the rise of anti-vaccination movements and conspiracy theories that have led to the emergence of populist movements worldwide.

Public information channels that aim to be quick and timely have been created to counter such misinformation, said Mrs Teo.

For example, during the pandemic, the authorities pushed out regular updates on official government websites and social media, such as the Gov.sg WhatsApp channel.

They also broadcast information through other traditional platforms such as print media, radio, television and display panels in housing blocks, she said, adding that information needed to be released quickly across various platforms before fake news takes root.

Trust was also forged in laws to protect citizens from harmful or misleading content, she added.

The proposed changes to the Broadcasting Act that will be debated in Parliament in November will require major social media platforms to implement measures to limit local users’ exposure to harmful content, such as the circulation of child pornography or content advocating suicide.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority will also be empowered to issue orders to block and remove egregious content online if it is accessed by local users on such platforms.

Mrs Teo said cybercrime and data breaches have also eroded trust in technology.

She urged data and system owners to make safety and security a key priority at the design stage of developing services, so that users are protected from the outset.