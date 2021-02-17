Inflow of migrant workers crucial to support key sectors

Banning travellers from countries such as India and Indonesia would impact the lives and livelihoods of many here and lead to an economic slowdown, Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon told Parliament yesterday.

Rather than close the borders to them entirely, Singapore needs to adopt a risk management approach to the inflow of such travellers, he said in response to Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai.

Mr Leong had asked about the Government's decision to keep the borders open to these travellers. He said a disproportionately large number of imported Covid-19 cases originated from the two countries.

Dr Koh said Singapore needs a continued inflow of migrant workers to support key economic sectors. They include construction workers who build homes and critical infrastructure, and domestic workers who support caregiving needs.

"Many of such workers are from India and Indonesia," he said. "If we close our borders to them, many Singaporeans will not be getting the keys to their homes, many households will... need to find alternative care arrangements for their loved ones." He added: "International connectivity is critical to our economy and survival. Singapore can ill afford to close ourselves off fully from the rest of the world."

He said migrant workers and visitors are subject to stringent precautionary measures, including pre-departure and on-arrival tests, as well as a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities.

They are tested again before they complete their SHN. If they test negative for Covid-19, they will be allowed to leave the facility.

As an added precaution, newly arrived work permit and S Pass holders in the construction, marine and process (CMP) sectors are subject to an additional seven-day isolation and testing regime at designated facilities after their 14-day SHN. Aviation, maritime and CMP workers also undergo rostered routine testing at least once every 14 days.

In a separate response to Mr Gan Thiam Poh (Ang Mo Kio GRC), Dr Koh said fewer than 1 per cent of total arrivals since April last year - mainly travellers from Malaysia, China, Indonesia and India - have tested positive for Covid-19.

The proportion of imported cases out of total arrivals from India and Indonesia was 3.7 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively, while the figures were 0.04 per cent for Malaysia and 0.01 per cent for China.

Since the start of the year, all work permit and S Pass holders are required to have medical insurance that pays for treatment costs should they develop symptoms or test positive for Covid-19 within two weeks of their arrival. From this month, all short-term visitors applying to enter Singapore via the Air Travel Pass scheme or reciprocal green lanes have to buy travel insurance for any Covid-19-related medical expenses here.

The Government will review whether to extend the insurance requirement to other travellers.