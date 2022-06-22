Inflation, rising cost of living not the only challenges facing S'pore: Wong

Inflation is not the only challenge Singapore is facing, and the country must press on with economic reform because of structural changes in the wider world, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

These include climate change, increased geopolitical tensions and a global system that is becoming more bifurcated as strategic rivalry between the United States and China grows.

Domestically, Singapore will also have to grapple with challenges such as a rapidly ageing population, which is driving a sharp increase in government spending.

"We have to fundamentally restructure and transform ourselves for this new world - a world which is likely to be more uncertain, volatile and even more dangerous than before," Mr Wong said at a media conference to announce a $1.5 billion support package.

This is why Singapore has to accelerate economic reforms, rather than slow down on this front, he added.

"I know many Singaporeans are concerned about the immediate issues of rising prices and the cost of living," the minister said.

"But please understand that the challenges before us are not just about inflation. They are also about adapting to major struc-tural changes in our operating environment."

The new support package aims to provide targeted help to Singaporeans, especially lower-income groups and vulnerable workers who are disproportionately affected by inflation.

Measures include utilities rebates, as well as relief for self-employed persons who rely on their vehicles for their livelihoods and those impacted by Malaysia's export ban on live chickens.

The country will not need to further draw on its reserves to fund the support package.

Mr Wong stressed that Singapore should move forward in a fiscally responsible, sustainable manner.

"This will ensure that we are in a strong economic and fiscal position to deal with any future challenges ahead, and also to seize the opportunities in this new environment," he said.

Could a Covid-19 resurgence affect the country's plans?

Mr Wong replied that the virus remains a risk to Singapore and the global economy, as it is unclear if more dangerous mutations will emerge in the coming months.

If the virus situation takes a turn for the worse, existing issues linked to ongoing supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine will be compounded, he said.

The minister painted two contrasting scenarios Singapore could face in the coming months.

If the global economy is able to grow despite some slowing down, Singapore's economy might follow suit.

In this scenario, the labour market would remain tight and unemployment rates low.

On the other hand, a severe recession could spell negative growth and higher unemployment rates, Mr Wong said, adding that the Government takes a long-term perspective when dealing with such situations.