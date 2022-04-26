Consumer prices in Singapore continue to rise, with inflation hitting a 10-year high last month amid higher food, services and private transport costs.
Consumer prices in Singapore continue to rise, with inflation hitting a 10-year high last month amid higher food, services and private transport costs.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 26, 2022, with the headline March figure a 10-year high. Subscribe