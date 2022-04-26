Inflation

March figure a 10-year high

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Consumer prices in Singapore continue to rise, with inflation hitting a 10-year high last month amid higher food, services and private transport costs.

 

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 26, 2022, with the headline March figure a 10-year high. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top