Infected TV installer had no direct contact with staff, says Best Denki

A television installer who was infected with Covid-19, did not have direct contact with Best Denki staff, said the electronics retail company yesterday.

In a Facebook post, Best Denki said the man is an employee of Funbiz Marketing, a third-party contractor providing television installation services.

The 37-year-old was among four Covid-19 cases in the community reported on Monday. He had developed a fever and body aches on June 17, but did not seek medical attention.

Best Denki said in the post that it is verifying details with Funbiz and will notify affected customers.

On June 25, the man was quarantined as a family member and household contact of a previous case. His Covid-19 test the next day came back positive.

While he did not have direct contact with Best Denki staff, Covid-19 swab tests will be made mandatory for all logistics administrative workers as a precautionary measure.

The Facebook post said company initiatives moving forward include "encouraging all front-line employees and third-party service providers' employees to get vaccinated".

All Best Denki delivery team members will also have additional face shields on for deliveries as a precautionary measure, it added.

Currently, its logistics teams are required to wear masks at all times and have to sanitise their hands before and after deliveries.