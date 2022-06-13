Infant taken to hospital, two cats rescued after Jurong East flat catches fire

SINGAPORE - An infant was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after a fire broke out in a flat in Jurong East Street 32 on Monday morning (June 13).

Firefighters put out the blaze that started in the kitchen of the fifth-storey unit in Block 310 and rescued two cats that were found conscious in the home.

Two people and the infant had escaped the burning unit before Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters arrived.

About 15 people from neighbouring units were evacuated by the police.

In a Facebook post, the SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 7.50am.

"Firefighters from Jurong Fire Station extinguished the fire using a water jet and a compressed air foam backpack," it said.

The cause of the fire, which was confined to the kitchen area, is under investigation.

The two cats rescued were given oxygen by firefighters who were trained as emergency medical technicians.

The infant was taken to the National University Hospital.

SCDF added that a member of the public had attempted to put out the fire using a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived.

"SCDF will be reaching out to the person to commend him for his quick thinking and prompt action in attempting to put out the fire," it said.