Indranee to address Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin’s hot mic incident at next parliament sitting

SINGAPORE – Leader of the House Indranee Rajah will address Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin’s comments caught on a hot mic at the next sitting of Parliament.

“As this matter concerns parliamentary conduct, I will address it at the next parliamentary sitting,” said Ms Indranee in response to questions from The Straits Times.

Her remarks come after a video of Mr Tan that started circulating earlier this week.

In it, he is heard muttering “****ing populist” on the microphone during the first day of debate on the President’s Address on April 17.

This is after Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim finished a speech of about 20 minutes on doing more to help the lower-income groups here.

On Tuesday morning, Mr Tan said in a Facebook post that he had to listen to the recording as he “did not recall the occasion”. He said he had apologised to Associate Professor Lim for using “unparliamentary language”.

“When I listen to speeches made, like everyone, I do form views on them. What was said were my private thoughts which I had muttered to myself and not to anyone,” said Mr Tan.

“However I should not have expressed them aloud or in unparliamentary language, and I apologise for that. I have also spoken to (Prof Lim)... to make that apology as well, which he has kindly accepted.”

Prof Lim commented on Mr Tan’s post, saying the Speaker had called him and that he has accepted the apology.