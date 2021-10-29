Indonesia's armed forces chief receives Singapore's highest military award

SINGAPORE - The commander-in-chief of the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) has been conferred Singapore's highest military award by President Halimah Yacob.

On Friday (Oct 29), Indonesian Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto received the Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang (Tentera), also known as the Distinguished Service Order (Military) at the Istana.

He was awarded for his significant contributions in strengthening longstanding defence relations between the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the TNI, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a statement.

Under Air Chief Marshal Hadi's leadership, both militaries deepened cooperation and forged closer rapport between personnel through regular bilateral interactions.

These include milestones such as the 30th edition of the bilateral army Exercise Safkar Indopura in 2018, the 25th edition of the bilateral naval Exercise Eagle Indopura in 2019, and the 40th anniversary of bilateral relations between the Republic of Singapore Air Force and the Indonesian Air Force this year.

The Indonesian commander-in-chief also supported efforts by the SAF and TNI to work together through multilateral platforms such as the Malacca Straits Patrol and the Counter-Terrorism Information Facility to enhance regional security cooperation.

Before Friday's investiture, Air Chief Marshal Hadi inspected a guard of honour and called on Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen as well as Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong at Mindef.

"Relevant health checks and safety measures were taken by the visiting delegation," said Mindef.

Appointed in 2017, the TNI chief is due to retire soon when Indonesian President Joko Widodo selects a new armed forces chief by November.