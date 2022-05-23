Indonesian preacher denied entry had radicalised people in Singapore: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - Indonesian preacher Abdul Somad Batubara had been on Singapore authorities' radar for some time, for having influenced and radicalised some people here.

Among them was a 17-year-old who subscribed to his teachings, believed in suicide bombing as an act of martyrdom, and was detained under the Internal Security Act in January 2020, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Monday (May 23).

The teenager had watched Somad's YouTube lectures, and began to believe that fighting for the militant Islamic State group and dying as a suicide bomber would lead to rewards in heaven.

"So you can see Somad's preachings have real world consequences," said Mr Shanmugam.

Somad was turned away at Singapore's borders last Monday (May 16) over what the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) called "extremist and segregationist teachings, which are unacceptable in Singapore's multi-racial and multi-religious society".

The preacher has a sizeable following back home, where he is a divisive figure. He had previously been denied entry to Hong Kong, Timor Leste, the Netherlands, Germany and Britain.

Following Singapore's move, Somad's online supporters spammed the social media pages of President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and several other political office-holders and agencies, leaving hashtags like #SaveUstadzAbdulSomad.