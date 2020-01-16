Indonesian minister receives award from President Halimah

Indonesia's Minister of Home Affairs, Professor H. Muhammad Tito Karnavian, was conferred the Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang (Distinguished Service Order) by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana State Room yesterday.

Prof Tito, who is also a retired police-general, was conferred the award for his role in strengthening bilateral ties between the Indonesian National Police and the Singapore Police Force.

Under his leadership, the two forces enhanced cooperation in the areas of capability building, the combating of transnational crime and counter-terrorism, which has boosted the safety and security of both countries.

He served as the chief of the Indonesian National Police from July 2016 to October last year, before being appointed to his current post as Minister of Home Affairs.