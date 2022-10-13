Indonesian air force chief of staff receives prestigious S'pore military award

SINGAPORE - The Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Fadjar Prasetyo, received a prestigious military award on Thursday conferred by President Halimah Yacob.

The Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera), or Meritorious Service Medal (Military), was given for his significant contributions in strengthening defence ties between the Indonesian and Singapore air forces.

It was presented to ACM Fadjar by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen at an investiture held at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

Mindef said that under ACM Fadjar's leadership, both air forces celebrated 40 years of defence relations in 2021 with a joint fly-past during Exercise Elang Indopura - the pinnacle bilateral exercise between the air forces.

Then, ACM Fadjar and Chief of Air Force, Major-General Kelvin Khong, signed a Joint Declaration on Close Friendship and Cooperation, which reaffirmed the mutual commitment to strengthen cooperation and deepen relations.

ACM Fadjar also demonstrated commitment towards enhancing people-to-people ties and professional interactions, including joint exercises and cross-attendance of courses, said Mindef.

ACM Fadjar said that receiving the award was an honour, adding that he hoped the friendship between both air forces will continue to thrive.

He said: "I believe this award is not just a personal recognition, but a testament to the milestones achieved in our defence cooperation and an affirmation of our commitment to maintain the peace and security in the region."