Indian national who fell to his death at Shaw Plaza had just built family home

SINGAPORE - The Indian-national worker who died as a result of a fall from height at Shaw Plaza had to work in Singapore to pay off loans he took to build a house for his wife and the family they wanted to have.

Mr Ramakrishnan Ravichandran, who had been married for less than a year, had to leave his new bride behind in Tamil Nadu three months ago to move here to eke out a living.

On Nov 14, while carrying out housekeeping works at Shaw Plaza in Balestier Road, the 30-year-old fell to his death.

The Ministry of Manpower said last Saturday (Nov 16) that Mr Ravichandran had fallen through a partition board, from level 1 to basement 1 of the building.

His body arrived back in his home town of Vellore last Saturday morning. His family, including his wife, widowed mother and siblings conducted funeral rites that same day.

The family is still coming to terms with the shock, his cousin, Mr Murugesan Letchumanon, told Tamil-language newspaper Tamil Murasu on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old, who works in construction here, said: "His life as a married man just started and he did not have any children yet. No one can accept the loss."

Mr Ravichandran was employed by Express 21, which works on electrical engineering and structured cabling projects for buildings, among other things.

But he had also worked for different construction companies in Singapore over the past eight years, said Mr Letchumanon.

Before Express 21, he took an 18-month break to get married and have the family home built.

Mr Ravichandran's older brother, Mr Ramakrishnan Parthipan, accompanied his brother's body back to their home town.

Speaking to Tamil Murasu over the phone from India, the 32-year-old said he last saw his brother the weekend before the incident.

Mr Parthipan, who is a construction worker in Singapore, said they stayed in different dormitories but made sure to meet up once every two weeks.

"You can ask anyone in my village, no one would say anything bad about him. He was always smiling and was friendly to everyone," said Mr Parthipan.

He said his younger brother's immediate goal was to use his $600 monthly salary to pay off the debts incurred in building his family home. Mr Parthipan declined to reveal the amount owed.

"We are all in deep sorrow. No one has eaten much the last few days. We are all just crying," he said.

All works within the Shaw Plaza worksite has been stopped, and MOM is investigating the incident.

Mr Ravichandran's death comes less than two weeks after an accident involving a crane in Novena on Nov 4 killed an Indian national and left a Bangladeshi worker injured.

The Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) said it is working with the late Mr Ravichandran's employer to give assistance to his family. His employer has also filed a claim under the Work Injury Compensation Act regarding the incident.

"Based on MWC's experience over the past 10 years, we have seen similar cases where the compensation awarded exceeds $100,000," said the MWC spokesman.

Ms Dipa Swaminathan, 48, founder of ground-up initiative ItsRainingRaincoats, is in contact with Mr Ravichandran's family. She said she hopes safety standards can improve to minimise such fatal incidents.

"Every migrant worker death is devastating to us, because we know there is a family somewhere grieving the loss of a son, husband, father or brother... We hope the family will have the courage to pull through this and we will support them in any way we can," she added.