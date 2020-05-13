Indian eatery delivers free hot treats to healthcare staff

Restaurant operations director Raghavendra Shastry was set on volunteering as a safe distancing ambassador to help in Singapore's Covid-19 fight.

But after chatting with a surgeon friend, he realised he could contribute on a larger scale by making hot snacks and drinks at the restaurant he runs to deliver to front-line healthcare workers.

On the complimentary menu are items such as vadai, a savoury fried snack, coffee and masala tea.

Mr Shastry, 56, and his staff at the popular Indian vegetarian restaurant Mavalli Tiffin Rooms in Serangoon Road also prepared packets of fruits to send to hospitals here.

This was on top of their work at the restaurant, which is open during the circuit breaker period for takeaway and delivery services.

"Dry snacks such as biscuits and sweets are readily available to the front-liners in hospitals.

"But the hot snacks and coffee we deliver can complement these snacks and help keep the medical fraternity going," said Mr Shastry, who is from Bangalore in India and has worked in Singapore for five years.

The first batch of goodies was sent to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on April 17.

Deliveries are made twice a week to various hospitals and will continue until at least June 1.

Beneficiaries include Singapore General Hospital, National University Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Bright Vision Hospital and Yishun Community Hospital.

Yesterday, Mr Shastry was joined at the restaurant's kitchen by the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf, who spent the morning helping with the packing of food for delivery.

Mr Ashraf had heard of the restaurant's efforts and wanted to help out to show solidarity with the front-line healthcare workers.

Thanking the workers, Mr Ashraf said: "No amount of what we do for them is enough to express the appreciation that we have for their commitment, their courage and their selflessness.

"They are the ones who give us hope and confidence."