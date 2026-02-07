Indian dance by migrant workers, silat moves by youngsters at multicultural Chingay Parade

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Migrant workers Manorenjin (left) and Subin Lal performing during the Chingay 2026 Media Preview and National Education Parade at the F1 Pit Building on Feb 7.

SINGAPORE – In 2025, Mr Manorenjin watched the Chingay Parade on YouTube using his phone.

This year, the 31-year-old migrant worker, who goes by only one name, will be among more than 3,000 performers taking centre stage at the parade .

It is the first time migrant workers will be performing in Chingay.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Feb 7 at a media preview of the parade, Mr Manorenjin, who came to Singapore from India 1½ years ago, said: “I was a dance choreographer in India. Back home, we would usually see performances celebrating only Indian culture.

“But for Chingay, it (showcases) performances from many different cultures, which is really wonderful.”

He will perform with his cousin, Mr Subin Lal, 30, and more than 20 other participants from the Migrant Workers’ Centre in the third act, which showcases a variety of Indian art forms, including lamp and lotus dances set to traditional Indian music.

Mr Subin, who came to Singapore more than two years ago, said: “We are very proud to be a part of Chingay, so we have have been practising hard for this over these few months. We are so grateful to get this opportunity.”

Chingay Parade 2026, which is themed “Wish”, will take place on Feb 27 and 28 at the F1 Pit Building.

The 54th edition of the parade, a part of Singapore’s Chinese New Year festivities, will highlight the country’s rich multicultural heritage, blending tradition with modern creativity.

There will be five massive floats, created by local artists and 5,000 residents from the five districts in Singapore – Central, North East, North West, South East and South West. These floats measure 7m in length, more than twice as long as the 3m-long mini-floats used in past parades.

For the first time in Chingay’s history, the audience will be seated around a circular multi-tier stage, creating a 360-degree immersive experience for those watching, as well as those performing.

Mr Kia Siang Wei, Chingay 2026’s executive committee chairman and group director of partnership at the People’s Association , said: “This year, we want performers to have more immersive engagements with the audience. We also worked with the community to make the parade feel bigger, grander and more spectacular.”

Mr Kia said 95 per cent of tickets have been sold as at Feb 7.

Tickets are still on sale by SISTIC. Singapore citizens may use their SG Culture Pass credits to offset their ticket purchase.

PAssion members enjoy a 20 per cent discount off ticket prices.

Also performing is nine-year-old Humairah Mohd Hanafi, who is one of the youngest performers in the parade and part of a silat group appearing in the second act.

The Primary 3 pupil told ST: “My father encouraged me to be a part of Chingay this year. I am nervous, but I think I am more excited. I am looking forward to performing in front of so many people.”

Humairah Binte Mohamad Hanafi (left) and Farrel Danish Mohamad Farid during the Chingay 2026 Media Preview and National Education Parade at the F1 Pit Building on Feb 7. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Humairah will show off her silat moves with 18-year-old Farrel Danish Muhamad Farid , one of the choreographers of the segment featuring the Malay martial art.

The ITE College East engineering student said: “When I was assigned to choreograph the silat moves, I was quite nervous. But, at the same time, I am very proud to lead around 50 athletes in this silat performance.”

He added: “If the opportunity comes up for me to perform at Chingay next year, I will definitely put my hand up for it again.”