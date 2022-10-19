Indian community's efforts helped lighten Covid-19 gloom: Shanmugam

Amid the darkness of the pandemic and the challenges that arose, many in the Indian community stepped up to support those in need.

On Tuesday, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam paid tribute to the community's efforts with the launch of a video by the People's Action Party (PAP) at its Chong Pang branch.

Titled Light Of Hope, the video was helmed by filmmaker K. Raja-gopal, who wanted to showcase the community's tenacity through the use of real-life stories, accompanied by an original song.

The song was penned by lyricist Jaya Rathakrishnan and sung by Carnatic vocalist Sushma Soma.

The video, Mr Shanmugam said, was meant to convey the essence of Deepavali, which lies in showing kindness to others. "When we show others kindness, that will take us from darkness to the light, and that kindness will promote a more united community in such difficult times," he added.

The last two years saw muted Deepavali celebrations as the Government put in place safe management measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. Despite having to adapt to these restrictions, organisations like the Indian Heritage Centre, Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association and the Hindu Endowment Board continued to hold cultural and religious events to ensure the festival of lights was celebrated, he said.

While this year's festivities promise to be a return to form, he cautioned community members to safeguard their health, given rising Covid-19 cases.

The Indian community has emerged from the pandemic strong and united, with Mr Shanmugam noting how it continually banded together in support.

He cited how the Singapore Indian Development Association helped more students and underprivileged families than before, with the support of many in the Indian community.

"We are now truly coming to a place where we can see the light, after being in a place surrounded by darkness. This makes this year's Deepavali very meaningful," he said.