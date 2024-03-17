Independent stores in voucher scheme help elderly consumers with energy- and water-saving appliances

SINGAPORE – Nestled between several Housing Board blocks in Clementi West is Woodlands Domestic Electrical, a shop that stocks a wide range of electronics and electrical appliances.

The store opened in Woodlands in 1973, but moved to Clementi in 1979. Now, it is one of 14 stores where consumers can from April 15 redeem their e-vouchers to purchase energy- and water-efficient appliances, under the expanded Climate Friendly Households Programme.

The programme, launched in November 2020, allows HDB households to redeem e-vouchers to offset the cost of environmentally friendly appliances.

Under the initial scheme, only one- to three-room HDB flats were eligible for $225 worth of vouchers, which can be used for LED lights, refrigerators and shower fittings. The voucher amount is fixed for each category – a $150 voucher for energy-saving refrigerators, a $50 voucher for water-saving shower fittings and a $25 voucher for LED lights.

But under the expanded programme announced by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment on March 4, all HDB households will receive $300 in vouchers which can be used to purchase 10 types of energy- and water-saving appliances and fittings, such as air-conditioners, washing machines and refrigerators.

The initial tranche of vouchers will expire on March 20. The new vouchers will be valid until Dec 31, 2027.

Of the 14 retailers under the programme, Woodlands Domestic Electrical stands out as one of only a handful of independent retailers.