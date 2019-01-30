Aloysius Pang's death: Independent committee of inquiry convened to investigate case

SINGAPORE - An independent committee of inquiry was convened on Jan 25 to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of Corporal First Class (NS) Aloysius Pang, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Wednesday (Jan 30).

Mindef said that none of the members of the Committee of Inquiry (COI) work in Mindef or are Singapore Armed Forces regulars. The independent committee will be chaired by a judge nominated by the State Court. Its other members include a consultant medical specialist, a member of the External Review Panel on SAF Safety, a member of the Workplace Safety and Health Council, and a senior-ranked national serviceman.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen will also deliver a ministerial statement to address the recent national service training deaths at the next parliamentary sitting in February.

The death of CFC (NS) Pang is the fifth reported since September 2017, following four preceding years of zero training- and operations-related fatalities.

CFC (NS) Pang, an armament technician from the 268th Battalion, Singapore Artillery, died on Jan 23, four days after he had sustained serious injury while doing repair work inside the Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer (SSPH) during an annual live-firing exercise in New Zealand.

He was with another technician and a gun detachment commander. The trio had been called in to diagnose a suspected fault in the gun. As part of the rectification process, the gun barrel had to be lowered to a standby position.

When the barrel is lowered, cabin space would be reduced but is typically sufficient for artillery operators and technicians to operate within it.

"What we found is that, unfortunately, he was unable to get out of the way of the barrel as it was lowered," said Chief of Army Goh Si Hou at a media briefing last week. "He was caught between the end of the gun barrel and the interior of the SSPH, and he suffered crush injuries as a result."

Following the incident, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) said it will lower, for the first time, its training tempo across all services, with the aim of giving commanders and troops the time and space to review the safety of its systems and processes.

The change in tempo will involve lowering the duration, intensity and frequency of training, and include recalibrating some training activities for a more sustainable pace for greater focus on safety.