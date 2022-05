It has been around two years since Ms Lee Bee Wah, a former MP for Nee Soon GRC, left politics, but she is still asked: Did she choose to retire in 2020, or was she asked to step down?

The answer to that question can be found in her biography, titled Plantation To Parliament: My Story So Far, which will be launched on Saturday at the Singapore Book Fair. Author Hong Weixi wrote both the English and Chinese versions of the book.