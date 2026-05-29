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The Meteorological Service Singapore also forecast El Niño conditions to develop in June to July this year.

SINGAPORE – There is an increased risk of Singapore being affected by the haze from June to October, as El Nino is expected to develop and coincide with another climate phenomenon, the Indian Ocean Dipole.

Warmer and drier conditions are also expected in the coming months due to both climate phenomena, the National Environment Agency and Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a statement on May 29.

The period between March and May 2027 could be warmer than usual too, as it would be the period where El Nino weakens and has the highest impact to temperatures.

Singapore experienced an El Nino and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole together in 2015, which resulted in one of the region’s most severe haze crisis on record, with rainfall from June to September that year about 35 per cent below the long-term average.

The Republic also experienced its last heatwave in April 2016.

NEA and MSS said the 28 government agencies under the Haze Task Force are ready to implement measures if air quality here is affected by transboundary haze.

According to the MSS, there is an over-80 per cent chance of El Nino conditions of developing, and forecasted in June to July. El Nino is a naturally occurring climate pattern associated with changes in both the ocean and atmosphere in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, including an abnormal warming of the surface waters in the eastern equatorial Pacific.

El Nino events tend to have the greatest influence on Singapore’s rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon season from June to September, increasing the chance of dry conditions. The weather phenomenon also bring warmer temperatures to Singapore.

An I ndian Ocean Dipole is similar to El Nino, but develops in the equatorial Indian Ocean and typically ends by December or January.

A positive Indian Ocean Dipole is expected to develop in July to August, bringing drier and warmer weather to Singapore and its surrounding regions as sea surface temperatures in the eastern Indian Ocean are cooler, resulting in less cloud formation.

“With an expected El Niño and potential positive IOD (Indian Ocean Dipole), the dry season this year could be more intense and prolonged compared to recent years and extend into October,” NEA and MSS said.

Drier and warmer conditions are conducive to the development of peatland and vegetation fires, which could escalate the hotspot and smoke haze situation in the surrounding region from June, particularly in fire-prone areas, NEA and MSS said.

“This will increase the risk of transboundary haze affecting Singapore and the region,” the agencies said.

On May 7, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu warned that a “Godzilla” or super El Nino could trigger more intense forest fires and haze in South-east Asia later in 2026.

A “Godzilla” or super El Nino emerges when the central equatorial Pacific Ocean’s surface temperature exceeds 2 deg C above the long-term average. An ordinary El Niño occurs when the sea surface temperature rises by 0.5 deg C.

The public should refer to NEA’s website, the myENV app and www.haze.gov.sg on NEA’s advisories on the haze situation, NEA and MSS said.

They should refer to the 1-hour PM2.5 concentration as an indicator for current air quality, when planning for outdoor or strenuous activities over the next few hours.

They should check the 24-hour PSI and accompanying health advisories when planning for activities for the next day, NEA and MSS said, adding that the public should check that air purifiers at home are working properly.