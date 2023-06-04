Increased protection of existing nature reserves, expanding parks crucial for biodiversity: Study

SINGAPORE - Strengthening the protection of existing nature reserves and expanding park connectors by just 1 per cent of the planet’s land area can help safeguard the habitats of close to 1,200 animal species – and thus prevent them from becoming extinct, a new study has found.

Currently, about 70 per cent of around 5,000 threatened species had either no apparent representation in protected areas, or were found in protected areas that have been downgraded, downsized or degazetted.

This usually occurs when governments decide to roll-back on legal protections governing a park, diminishing the degree or extent of protection afforded to it.

These changes could result in forest clearance for infrastructural expansion, mining or other activities that translate to the loss or degradation of habitats.

As of 2021, over 278 million ha of parks are known to have been downgraded, downsized or degazetted, according to a study by researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS), Princeton University in the United States and Durham University in the United Kingdom.

In South-east Asia, some 1.6 million ha of parks have been affected due to agricultural expansion, although in some cases, governments had reversed these and eventually restored protection to some parks, said research assistant professor Zeng Yiwen from the NUS Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions, the lead author of the study.

The researchers focused on 5,000 terrestrial species like mammals, amphibians and birds from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List that required the maintenance of their natural habitats, and would have difficulty surviving in man-made or artificial habitats, said Dr Zeng.

For instance, the Megophrys damrei is a critically endangered frog found only in Cambodia and nowhere else in the world. Even though its habitat is protected, the area continues to experience habitat degradation and loss within national park boundaries and in the adjacent surroundings.

The national park where the frog resides currently faces threats from recreational and tourism-related infrastructure, illegal drug manufacturing, land clearing and illegal logging, among others.

Therefore, the study, which was published on Saturday in the scientific journal Science Advances, highlighted the importance of ensuring that existing protected areas remain a conducive space for biodiversity to thrive.

At the same time, creating new protected areas for biodiversity conservation is just as crucial.

At the United Nations’ COP15 biodiversity conference held in December 2022, countries had agreed to set aside 30 per cent of the planet’s land and seas as protected areas by 2030.

Currently, only about 17 per cent of land is being protected, and 8 per cent of marine areas are under protection.