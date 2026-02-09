Increase in numbers of younger inmates and in-prison assaults: Singapore Prison Service

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The population of young inmates increased to 418 in 2025, a 36.2 per cent hike from 307 in 2024.

SINGAPORE – The number of young inmates and remand prisoners in prisons increased in 2025, contributing to a rise in assault incidents, said the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) on Feb 9.

These young offenders are aged 16 to 21.

The number of remand prisoners rose 21.4 per cent to 1,639 in 2025, from 1,350 in 2024, said SPS at the SPS and Yellow Ribbon Singapore Annual Statistics Release for 2025, at a briefing on Feb 9 at Selarang Halfway House in Upper Changi Road North.

The total inmate population for incare and community corrections sits at 11,427.

According to SPS, the higher numbers of these young offenders contributed to an increase in assault incidents in prisons.

SPS said in a press release: “These categories of inmates tend to face more adjustment issues upon admission, are more impulsive and resort to violence when involved in disputes with fellow inmates. This led to an increase in assault incidences committed by young inmates and remand prisoners.”

The assault rate went up to 76.7 assaults per 10,000 inmates in 2025 , from 54.4 in 2024.

This figure remains low compared with other correctional jurisdictions, said SPS, which said it maintains a zero-tolerance towards violence. In Australia, assault cases in November 2025 were at 29 per cent. In Germany, it is between 24.5 per cent and 38.8 per cent in 2025. In Malaysia in 2024, it was at 5.9 per cent, or 11,067 cases.

Younger offenders go into the penal system for a number of offences such as drug abuse and shop theft, based on the 2024 annual statistics by the police and the Central Narcotics Bureau. According to the police, shop theft remains one of the top offences for youths arrested in 2024.

To keep a lid on violence in prisons, SPS adopts measures such as inmate reporting; employing restorative practices, which are about building relationships and a sense of community between inmates; anti-violence programmes; and the use of surveillance cameras with video analytics to detect a fight.

In addition, inmates are assessed for their risk to violence, said Dr Melvinder Singh, SPS’ deputy director of the psychological services and policy planning.

“If we identify that there’s a high risk of that violence reoccurring when this inmate goes back into the community, then we will recommend him for our programme (called HERO),” said Dr Singh, 50.

The Honour, Empathy, Resilience, Ownership (HERO) psychology-based correctional programme uses cognitive-behavioural therapy.

Dr Singh explained: “We can feel angry, we can feel upset, but not all of us go around punching people, correct? So it’s saying that it’s okay to feel angry. It’s about understanding what your coping skills are, and that you can choose alternatives to violence, that you can do other things to resolve your emotions, resolve your disputes, without resorting to violence.”

Aside from attending in-prison programmes, inmates also hear words of encouragement from former inmates who have done good outside prison walls, such as Mr J.G. Ganesan, 55, a volunteer from the Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities.

Mr Ganesan, who has served a total of 37 years in prison, shares with the inmates what they are missing out on the outside.

“I share my story to give them hope and hint that there’s nothing to be ashamed of what they’ve have done... When I open up, they will also open up with their experiences in the hopes that they will change for the better in the future,” he said.

The 2025 statistics also showed that the two-year overall recidivism rate remained low, with a slight increase of 0.6 percentage points from 21.3 per cent for the 2022 release cohort to 21.9 per cent for the 2023 release cohort.

This continues to be one of the lowest two-year recidivism rates internationally . On the higher end across the world, Denmark’s 2020 rate was 31 per cent; in Australia (2021-2022), it was 43 per cent; and in New Zealand (2022), it was 43.2 per cent.

The five-year overall recidivism rate remained stable, with an increase of 2.7 percentage points from 36.6 per cent for the 2019 release cohort to 39.3 per cent for the 2020 release cohort.

Moreover, fewer drug abusers re-offended within two years of their release from prison. The two-year recidivism rate for Drug Rehabilitation Centre inmates dipped by 4.7 percentage points, from 30.8 per cent for the 2022 release cohort to 26.1 per cent for the 2023 release cohort.