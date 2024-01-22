Increase in hard-to-kick coughs due to year-end rise in acute respiratory infections

SINGAPORE – More people suffered from hard-to-kick coughs in Singapore as respiratory viruses hit high gear in the last few months of 2023.

General practitioners The Straits Times spoke to said while it is common for people to have a cough at the end of the year, largely due to the colder and wetter weather, they saw upticks in the number of patients battling lingering coughs and returning to their clinics repeatedly.

Dr Dana Elliott Srither, a GP with more than 20 years of experience, said: “While we do not know what the specific viral causes are because we do not routinely test like how we did for Covid-19, we are certain it is a top symptom of the nasty mix of common cold, influenza, and even Covid-19.”

At Singapore’s 25 polyclinics, the number of cases of acute respiratory infections went up during the year-end.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH) data for the week ending Dec 2, there was an average of 2,970 cases of acute respiratory infections seen a day at the polyclinics. This number went up to an average of 3,590 cases daily a week later.

Dr Sewa Duu Wen, who heads the Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine at the Singapore General Hospital, said the year-end damp weather can create favourable conditions for virus survival.

“(The) moisture in the air may enhance virus viability and airborne transmission, potentially contributing to the persistence of respiratory infections during the rainy season. There is also some evidence suggesting that lower body temperature may reduce host immunity and predispose one to risk of respiratory tract infections,” he said.

Dr Sewa added that it is possible to contract multiple respiratory viruses successively or even concurrently, as they share similar transmission routes.

“At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, we noticed a reduction in the rate of other common viral respiratory tract infections due to the highly transmissible Covid-19 strain ‘outperforming’ other virus infections. Now we are seeing the re-emergence of infections such as influenza. The overlapping symptoms and seasonal nature of these viruses contribute to the increased likelihood of back-to-back infections,” he said.

One such person who took months to shake off her cough is communications executive Leong Pei Yi, 36. Her cough started in August 2023 from a bout of flu and lingered despite other symptoms going away.

“It was a thick, phlegmy cough from deep within the lungs, and it lasted about three to four months. I had to use strength to cough and purge the phlegm from my chest every time. Yet the phlegm, which was dark yellow and sometimes green, persisted,” Ms Leong said.

She was given flu medication and decongestant Fluimucil to clear the viscous mucus, but she “got sicker and the mucus got darker and thicker”.

“After two courses of antibiotics, the coughing and congestion in the chest did not subside,” she added.

Her sleep was disrupted as she would wake up a few times in the middle of the night. She was overwhelmed by the coughing, often disturbing her parents, who are light sleepers, in the next room.

“I was extremely exhausted all the time and was convinced I was going to die. I found it difficult to function at work as I was constantly worried that the people around me were annoyed or concerned,” she said.