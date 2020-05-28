Income eligibility for Courage Fund to be raised from June 1

The income criteria to qualify for the Courage Fund will be raised from June 1, so more households affected by the coronavirus outbreak can get help.

Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee announced yesterday that the monthly household income eligibility criteria will go up from the current $3,900 to $6,200.

The per capita monthly household income threshold will be raised from the current $1,350 to $2,000.

"This will benefit more households whose income is reduced as a result of a family member contracting Covid-19, or being placed on quarantine or stay-home notice," said Mr Lee in a Facebook post.

The Courage Fund will also support households assessed by the social service offices as needing additional help due to extenuating circumstances, he added.

It was set up in April 2003 as a fund-raising effort to provide relief to severe acute respiratory syndrome victims and healthcare workers. It was jointly launched by the National Healthcare Group, SingHealth, Singapore Medical Association, Singapore Nurses' Association and Singapore Press Holdings.

The fund now supports the wider community affected by serious infectious diseases.

Mr Lee said many Singaporeans have been badly affected by the pandemic, and its economic impact is still unfolding.

The Government has set aside $2.5 billion so far to provide financial assistance to Singaporeans who need help.

The community is also stepping up to help those affected, Mr Lee said, adding that the Courage Fund has received about $13.6 million in donations from Singaporeans from all walks of life. "We are deeply grateful for this generosity and partnership," he added.

Details on help schemes available can be found at go.gov.sg/thecouragefund. Those who wish to donate to the fund can do so at comchest.sg/TheCourageFund