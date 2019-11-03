Inclusiveness must go deeper: Denise Phua

There is now greater awareness of the need to be inclusive of those with special needs, but this awareness must be turned into action.

Speaking on the sidelines yesterday of the Purple Parade, an annual event that celebrates the abilities of people with special needs, Ms Denise Phua, an MP for Jalan Besar GRC, said: "It is time to go beyond the first level... to have deeper dialogue, deeper understanding and more inclusive practices on the ground."

Inclusion, for instance, must entail equal access to opportunities.

Making a workplace inclusive requires not just an open mindset but also improving the recruitment process, looking at job design and creating a supportive work environment, she said.

Ms Phua, an adviser to the parade's working committee, noted that the annual event has grown from about 3,000 participants in its first year to more than 10,000 in its seventh edition this year.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat led the parade march at Suntec City, where festivities included a carnival and concert by musicians with and without special needs.

This year's event also featured dialogues for the first time, for members of the special needs community to share their stories with the public.

Participant Alister Ong, 26, who has cerebral palsy and has been a wheelchair user for most of his life, said there are many external challenges for people with special needs, ranging from physical difficulties to social barriers.

But it is often the psychological battle that is hardest to overcome, he said. "Growing up, I couldn't walk or run... I felt like what's the purpose and meaning of this life when I cannot even do simple things," he added.

Finding a sense of community in church and university helped him to overcome this, said Mr Ong, who is an associate in Singtel's group sustainability division.

While more organisations appear to be embracing inclusive cultures, greater dialogue can help to remove unconscious biases and blind spots in society, he said.