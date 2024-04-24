Inclusiveness, equal access to resources: Education leaders reflect on Singapore’s education system

SINGAPORE - In other countries, where one is born – into poverty, or in a rich or poor neighbourhood – often determines one’s access to resources in schools, but it is different in Singapore, said a leader of a global federation of teachers’ unions.

“There is that equality of funding as a baseline, so there’s no constant worry about whether you are going to have enough teachers or support,” said Dr David Edwards, the general secretary of Education International.

He was speaking to The Straits Times on April 24 about his key takeaways from the International Summit on the Teaching Profession (ISTP), a gathering of education leaders focused on improving teacher quality and education standards.

Singapore, for the first time, hosted the summit’s 14th edition, which ran from April 22 to 24 at Raffles City Convention Centre.

It was attended by 140 delegates from 18 other countries, including Estonia, China and Australia, who visited Singapore’s primary and secondary schools as well as institutes of higher learning and other training institutes.

Dr Edwards recounted his visit to Si Ling Primary School in Woodlands on April 22, where he visited the school’s rooftop garden and noticed that each pupil had an iPad to assist them with lessons.

“I first thought that this school was an elite school,” he said, likening it to a high school in Beverly Hills in the United States. “But then, I realised that it was just a regular, neighbourhood school.

“Here, your zip code does not determine your destiny,” he said.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said, in his closing speech, that a student’s financial background should not determine their destiny.

“Instead, the methods and focus of our education system can and should be the determinants of the outcome,” he said. “We must ensure that students in Singapore, regardless of background, are able to rise beyond their lack of family support.”

Mr Chan said he is committed to democratising access to teaching materials and technology, ensuring that each student can continue to dream big as long as they are born here.

“Our brand of meritocracy is with Singapore characteristics, which will allow each and every child to go as far as they need,” he said.

He also spoke about the need for a balanced approach to managing educational technology, along with the urgency of upskilling and reskilling teachers for future challenges.

“The fundamental principle remains, we take care of our teachers, and our teachers will take care of our children,” he said.

At the closing session, educational leaders from around the world shared their insights and commitments, including ensuring students receive adequate support and prioritising the well-being of teachers and improving their working conditions.

There was also a focus on increased international cooperation and learning from one another’s practices, with many countries committed to investing in attracting individuals to teacher training programmes and retaining teachers in the profession.