Inclusive education benefits all children at Singapore's first such pre-school

SINGAPORE - When Ms Yeo Siok Ee's six-year-old daughter, En Rui, was given a project in Kindergarten 2 recently to envision a neighbourhood, she wanted it to have a playground that everyone could access.

The teacher's prompt was for the neighbourhood to be an inclusive community, so En Rui said she wanted to have tactile guiding systems on the ground for the blind and visually impaired, as well as ramps for wheelchair users and benches for the elderly.

"These are powerful seeds to be planted in the children and hopefully it will stick with them," said Ms Yeo, 37.

This is the value of inclusive education - the hallmark of Kindle Garden, Singapore's first inclusive pre-school that was set up in 2016 by social service agency Awwa at the Enabling Village in Lengkok Bahru.

Of the children in the school, 30 per cent have developmental needs. The teachers cater to the varying levels of learning by applying differentiated teaching strategies, said principal Sandy Koh.

For example, if a class of three-year-olds is having an art and craft session to learn to identify shapes, those who are more well-versed will be asked to draw the shapes, helping them to further develop their fine motor skills.

Six years on, both parents and the school's educators continue to extol the value of having children with and without additional needs sharing the same classroom.

They can learn to interact with and respect children who are different from them while also learning at their own pace, said Ms Koh.

Ms Yeo and her husband believe so firmly in the value of such an education and environment that they decided it was worth the additional commute to keep En Rui and her younger sister En Xi, who's four, in the school after the family moved farther away in end-2019.

Two years ago, En Rui was assigned as a buddy to a boy with added needs and she initially did everything for him, said Ms Yeo.

As a buddy, she was meant to help him learn and grow on his own, and provide help only when he needed it, said Ms Yeo, adding that it is a powerful concept for a four-year-old to grasp.

Senior teacher Vyvyan Gan highlighted some examples of how the children with different abilities support one another, such as when one child slows down for another while running so they can exercise together, or when a child says his friend just needs space when his peer is having a meltdown.

She said: "These are just reminders of how the wheels of inclusion are already in motion and can progress organically without additional intervention, if the foundation of an inclusive environment starts off properly."